All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1762 West 48th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1762 West 48th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:10 AM

1762 West 48th Street

1762 West 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1762 West 48th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful craftsman style home with four bedrooms and one bathroom. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Tons of character!!! Kitchen comes with gas stove and refrigerator. Formal dining room. Washer/dryer hook ups. Minimum of one year lease. Move in ready condition. Please contact Julie Wade at 323-408-1075 or at juliewade@citywidela.com to schedule a time for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 West 48th Street have any available units?
1762 West 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1762 West 48th Street have?
Some of 1762 West 48th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 West 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1762 West 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 West 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1762 West 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1762 West 48th Street offer parking?
No, 1762 West 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1762 West 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 West 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 West 48th Street have a pool?
No, 1762 West 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1762 West 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 1762 West 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 West 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1762 West 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College