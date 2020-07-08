1762 West 48th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062 Congress Central
Beautiful craftsman style home with four bedrooms and one bathroom. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Tons of character!!! Kitchen comes with gas stove and refrigerator. Formal dining room. Washer/dryer hook ups. Minimum of one year lease. Move in ready condition. Please contact Julie Wade at 323-408-1075 or at juliewade@citywidela.com to schedule a time for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
