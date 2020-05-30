All apartments in Los Angeles
17601 Tuba Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17601 Tuba Street

17601 Tuba Street · No Longer Available
Location

17601 Tuba Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Remodeled and splendid! Granada Hills Charter High school. Single story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with Formal Dining Room, separate Family Room and spacious kitchen. Dual paned windows, fresh paint and brand new carpet, 2 fireplaces and laundry room. This executive floor plan is sure to please everyone. Culdesac, good curb appeal, low maintenance yard with RV access. Master suite has a walk in closet and ensuite bath. Good sized bedrooms, lots of natural light and pride of ownership. RV access, separate storage shed and large covered patio. Call Chris Williams 818-694-9000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17601 Tuba Street have any available units?
17601 Tuba Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17601 Tuba Street have?
Some of 17601 Tuba Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17601 Tuba Street currently offering any rent specials?
17601 Tuba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17601 Tuba Street pet-friendly?
No, 17601 Tuba Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17601 Tuba Street offer parking?
No, 17601 Tuba Street does not offer parking.
Does 17601 Tuba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17601 Tuba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17601 Tuba Street have a pool?
No, 17601 Tuba Street does not have a pool.
Does 17601 Tuba Street have accessible units?
No, 17601 Tuba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17601 Tuba Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17601 Tuba Street has units with dishwashers.
