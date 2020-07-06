1760 N Fairfax Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Awesome 1926 Spanish Sanctuary: Views & Privacy! - Property Id: 94323



Quiet sanctuary Hollywood Hills 2-unit building. Close to everything with city and water view. Furnished, great neighborhood surrounded by greenery. Walk to restaurants, shops, theatres. Newly renovated bright large unit with loft feel. High-beamed ceilings, meticulously maintained.



Central heat/AC, electric garage, large capacity top-loading washer-dryer, tankless on-demand hot water heater, Life Source whole building water purification system, TV, original art, new plush down filled 8 foot sofa, loads extras



New double pained windows, private wrap around balcony, recessed lighting, built-in bookcases. computer desk nook. Large bedroom, tray and high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, gas stove ... landscaped garden.



Truly like having your own home without the hassle. Previous home of Hollywood A-listers!



Year lease, might consider shorter with rent variation. Dog a possibility.



NON-SMOKING building. Call or text 213-880-2184

No Pets Allowed



