Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

1760 N Fairfax Ave

1760 N Fairfax Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1760 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Awesome 1926 Spanish Sanctuary: Views & Privacy! - Property Id: 94323

Quiet sanctuary Hollywood Hills 2-unit building. Close to everything with city and water view. Furnished, great neighborhood surrounded by greenery. Walk to restaurants, shops, theatres. Newly renovated bright large unit with loft feel. High-beamed ceilings, meticulously maintained.

Central heat/AC, electric garage, large capacity top-loading washer-dryer, tankless on-demand hot water heater, Life Source whole building water purification system, TV, original art, new plush down filled 8 foot sofa, loads extras

New double pained windows, private wrap around balcony, recessed lighting, built-in bookcases. computer desk nook. Large bedroom, tray and high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, gas stove ... landscaped garden.

Truly like having your own home without the hassle. Previous home of Hollywood A-listers!

Year lease, might consider shorter with rent variation. Dog a possibility.

NON-SMOKING building. Call or text 213-880-2184
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94323
Property Id 94323

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5713950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 N Fairfax Ave have any available units?
1760 N Fairfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 N Fairfax Ave have?
Some of 1760 N Fairfax Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 N Fairfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1760 N Fairfax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 N Fairfax Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1760 N Fairfax Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1760 N Fairfax Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1760 N Fairfax Ave offers parking.
Does 1760 N Fairfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 N Fairfax Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 N Fairfax Ave have a pool?
No, 1760 N Fairfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1760 N Fairfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 1760 N Fairfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 N Fairfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 N Fairfax Ave has units with dishwashers.

