1760 N Fairfax Ave

Amenities
Awesome 1926 Spanish Sanctuary: Views & Privacy! - Property Id: 94323
Quiet sanctuary Hollywood Hills 2-unit building. Close to everything with city and water view. Furnished, great neighborhood surrounded by greenery. Walk to restaurants, shops, theatres. Newly renovated bright large unit with loft feel. High-beamed ceilings, meticulously maintained.
Central heat/AC, electric garage, large capacity top-loading washer-dryer, tankless on-demand hot water heater, Life Source whole building water purification system, TV, original art, new plush down filled 8 foot sofa, loads extras
New double pained windows, private wrap around balcony, recessed lighting, built-in bookcases. computer desk nook. Large bedroom, tray and high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, gas stove ... landscaped garden.
Truly like having your own home without the hassle. Previous home of Hollywood A-listers!
Year lease, might consider shorter with rent variation. Dog a possibility.
NON-SMOKING building. Call or text 213-880-2184
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94323
Property Id 94323
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5713950)