1756 CORREA Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Brentwood Chateau Retreat-Come home to this lovely traditional estate on a quiet cul de sac in Brentwood. This home is your chance to relax & getaway from city life. Location, location, location on over 20,000sf! Features a huge grassy yard. Nestled in the posh mountains in Brentwood w/spectacular ocean & city views. The property is adorned with exquisite gardens and flowers. The estate has a huge gated and heated swimming pool and private spa completely secluded from the outside world. Enjoy breakfast or afternoon tea & feel the cool ocean breezes. The Brentwood Chateau Retreat offers 3 levels of living w/over 6100sf. The estate has 7 beds, private loft, library, & huge family room off the pool. The estate is wrapped with stone decks that offer views & privacy. The home has 3 fireplaces. Master also includes an oversized Jacuzzi tub & sauna. Located on lower Mandeville minutes from shopping, restaurants, biking, hiking, & spas.