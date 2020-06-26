All apartments in Los Angeles
1756 CORREA Way
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

1756 CORREA Way

1756 Correa Way · No Longer Available
Location

1756 Correa Way, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Brentwood Chateau Retreat-Come home to this lovely traditional estate on a quiet cul de sac in Brentwood. This home is your chance to relax & getaway from city life. Location, location, location on over 20,000sf! Features a huge grassy yard. Nestled in the posh mountains in Brentwood w/spectacular ocean & city views. The property is adorned with exquisite gardens and flowers. The estate has a huge gated and heated swimming pool and private spa completely secluded from the outside world. Enjoy breakfast or afternoon tea & feel the cool ocean breezes. The Brentwood Chateau Retreat offers 3 levels of living w/over 6100sf. The estate has 7 beds, private loft, library, & huge family room off the pool. The estate is wrapped with stone decks that offer views & privacy. The home has 3 fireplaces. Master also includes an oversized Jacuzzi tub & sauna. Located on lower Mandeville minutes from shopping, restaurants, biking, hiking, & spas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 CORREA Way have any available units?
1756 CORREA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1756 CORREA Way have?
Some of 1756 CORREA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 CORREA Way currently offering any rent specials?
1756 CORREA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 CORREA Way pet-friendly?
No, 1756 CORREA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1756 CORREA Way offer parking?
Yes, 1756 CORREA Way offers parking.
Does 1756 CORREA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 CORREA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 CORREA Way have a pool?
Yes, 1756 CORREA Way has a pool.
Does 1756 CORREA Way have accessible units?
No, 1756 CORREA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 CORREA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1756 CORREA Way has units with dishwashers.
