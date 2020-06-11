17522 EMBASSY

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Stunning 1 bed 1 bath unit. Newly built never occupied. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous white cabinets. Central A/C (NEST control) as well as high ceilings throughout. An immense amount of closet space (see pics). Walking distance to Ventura BLVD and incredibly private makes this an absolute rare finding. Washer dryer are included as well as all utilities including WIFI.