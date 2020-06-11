17522 EMBASSY

Stunning 1 bed 1 bath unit. Newly built never occupied. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous white cabinets. Central A/C (NEST control) as well as high ceilings throughout. An immense amount of closet space (see pics). Walking distance to Ventura BLVD and incredibly private makes this an absolute rare finding. Washer dryer are included as well as all utilities including WIFI.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
