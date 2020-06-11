All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

17522 EMBASSY

17522 Embassy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17522 Embassy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Stunning 1 bed 1 bath unit. Newly built never occupied. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous white cabinets. Central A/C (NEST control) as well as high ceilings throughout. An immense amount of closet space (see pics). Walking distance to Ventura BLVD and incredibly private makes this an absolute rare finding. Washer dryer are included as well as all utilities including WIFI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17522 EMBASSY have any available units?
17522 EMBASSY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17522 EMBASSY have?
Some of 17522 EMBASSY's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17522 EMBASSY currently offering any rent specials?
17522 EMBASSY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17522 EMBASSY pet-friendly?
No, 17522 EMBASSY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17522 EMBASSY offer parking?
No, 17522 EMBASSY does not offer parking.
Does 17522 EMBASSY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17522 EMBASSY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17522 EMBASSY have a pool?
No, 17522 EMBASSY does not have a pool.
Does 17522 EMBASSY have accessible units?
No, 17522 EMBASSY does not have accessible units.
Does 17522 EMBASSY have units with dishwashers?
No, 17522 EMBASSY does not have units with dishwashers.
