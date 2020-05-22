All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17511 Lassen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17511 Lassen Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:53 PM

17511 Lassen Street

17511 Lassen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17511 Lassen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fabulously Remodeled Northridge Single Story Home for Lease! Move-in Ready and Offering So Much! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Wood Flooring, Vaulted Wood Beam Ceilings, Dual Pane Windows and Tons of Natural Light. Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Built-ins, Open Dining Area and Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Granite Counter Tops, Deco Glass Tile Backsplash, Quality Cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances including a Viking Range and GE Built-in Refrigerator. Huge Bonus Room with Cathedral Ceiling & Wood Beams has Separate Entry off Front and Back Yards. Master Bedroom has Mirrored Wardrobe Closet, Vaulted Ceiling & Gorgeous Private Bath with Updated Vanity, Granite Counter & Custom Tiled Shower. Ample
Secondary Bedrooms with Vaulted Ceilings and Recessed Lighting. Entertainers Rear Yard with Sparkling Pool, Raised Flowerbeds, and Patio area. Alley Access with Newer Gate, Long Drive and Covered 2 Car Parking. Conveniently Located within Walking Distance to Andasol Elementary School and in Granada Hills Charter High School District. This is a Must See Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17511 Lassen Street have any available units?
17511 Lassen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17511 Lassen Street have?
Some of 17511 Lassen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17511 Lassen Street currently offering any rent specials?
17511 Lassen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17511 Lassen Street pet-friendly?
No, 17511 Lassen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17511 Lassen Street offer parking?
Yes, 17511 Lassen Street offers parking.
Does 17511 Lassen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17511 Lassen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17511 Lassen Street have a pool?
Yes, 17511 Lassen Street has a pool.
Does 17511 Lassen Street have accessible units?
No, 17511 Lassen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17511 Lassen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17511 Lassen Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College