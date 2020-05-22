17511 Lassen Street

Amenities

Fabulously Remodeled Northridge Single Story Home for Lease! Move-in Ready and Offering So Much! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Wood Flooring, Vaulted Wood Beam Ceilings, Dual Pane Windows and Tons of Natural Light. Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Built-ins, Open Dining Area and Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Granite Counter Tops, Deco Glass Tile Backsplash, Quality Cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances including a Viking Range and GE Built-in Refrigerator. Huge Bonus Room with Cathedral Ceiling & Wood Beams has Separate Entry off Front and Back Yards. Master Bedroom has Mirrored Wardrobe Closet, Vaulted Ceiling & Gorgeous Private Bath with Updated Vanity, Granite Counter & Custom Tiled Shower. Ample

Secondary Bedrooms with Vaulted Ceilings and Recessed Lighting. Entertainers Rear Yard with Sparkling Pool, Raised Flowerbeds, and Patio area. Alley Access with Newer Gate, Long Drive and Covered 2 Car Parking. Conveniently Located within Walking Distance to Andasol Elementary School and in Granada Hills Charter High School District. This is a Must See Home!