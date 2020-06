Amenities

Incredible opportunity:

Front house: is a 1-story 3 bed 2 bath house with 10 foot high ceilings in bedrooms and 14' high vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen. with laundry inside, white shake style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled shower walls, modern vanities.. Asking Price is $3750.

Back house rent separately.



Both units have their own electric and gas meters. Long term or short term rental okay.. Both houses are available for rent in the next 30 days.