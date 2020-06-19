All apartments in Los Angeles
17437 Blythe Street

17437 Blythe Street · No Longer Available
Location

17437 Blythe Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming home is located in an exceptional neighborhood. It includes two bedrooms and one bath with a very open floor plan, lots of windows and light. This spacious home has a fireplace, new HVAC, new floors, new paint, new copper re piping, and included refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, a washer/dryer in attached garage. The backyard has a lovely patio with portico, orange and lemon tree. One car garage. Water and gardener included with rent. Will consider small pet with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17437 Blythe Street have any available units?
17437 Blythe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17437 Blythe Street have?
Some of 17437 Blythe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17437 Blythe Street currently offering any rent specials?
17437 Blythe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17437 Blythe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17437 Blythe Street is pet friendly.
Does 17437 Blythe Street offer parking?
Yes, 17437 Blythe Street offers parking.
Does 17437 Blythe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17437 Blythe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17437 Blythe Street have a pool?
No, 17437 Blythe Street does not have a pool.
Does 17437 Blythe Street have accessible units?
No, 17437 Blythe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17437 Blythe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17437 Blythe Street has units with dishwashers.

