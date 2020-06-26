17436 Gilmore Street

Amenities
Nestled in the Best Part of Lake Balboa, just one block from Encino, this Superbly Designer Remodeled/Modified, Charming 3 Bdr. 2 Ba., Single story Home offers NEWER: Copper plumbing, Double Pane windows, Distressed flooring, inside & outside Doors, including all Mirror sliding closet doors, Recessed lightnings, 200 Amp Electrical panel & wiring. New AC, 2 car finished garage w/NEWER: Epoxy Coating floor paint, motorized Garage Door, inside walls and window. NEWER: automatic front & rear sprinklers, Front & Back landscaping, absolutely "Fall-in-Love" large, entertainer w/eye catching waterfall backyard & spectacular patio w/outside furniture. The home features a Fully Redesigned Dream Gourmet Chefs Kitchen w/attractive Quartz Counters & Backsplash, all NEWER: Maple-Wood Espresso color Drawers & Cabinets, European Soft Closing hinges. Lazy Susan corner cabinets, convenient over the sink Plate rack, Spice drawers, Vista square knobs. NEWER Stainless Steel Appliances: side by side Fridge, 5 Burner range, Multi-Cycle dishwasher, Decorative Glass Stainless Range hood. 2 Bathrooms features NEWER: Wood/Glass cabinet, double sink vanity, mirror, bathtub, 2-nd Bath with NEWER glass shower enclosure, Modern vanity, Spanish Porcelain on walls and floors & very stylish light fixtures. Steps to schools, incredible Lake Balboa park, Balboa recreational-sport fields, Orange Bus line, off-leash dog park, Farmers market, 101 &
405 FWY's. This is a super home in a super location!