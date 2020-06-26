All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17436 Gilmore Street.
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

17436 Gilmore Street

17436 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

17436 Gilmore Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nestled in the Best Part of Lake Balboa, just one block from Encino, this Superbly Designer Remodeled/Modified, Charming 3 Bdr. 2 Ba., Single story Home offers NEWER: Copper plumbing, Double Pane windows, Distressed flooring, inside & outside Doors, including all Mirror sliding closet doors, Recessed lightnings, 200 Amp Electrical panel & wiring. New AC, 2 car finished garage w/NEWER: Epoxy Coating floor paint, motorized Garage Door, inside walls and window. NEWER: automatic front & rear sprinklers, Front & Back landscaping, absolutely "Fall-in-Love" large, entertainer w/eye catching waterfall backyard & spectacular patio w/outside furniture. The home features a Fully Redesigned Dream Gourmet Chefs Kitchen w/attractive Quartz Counters & Backsplash, all NEWER: Maple-Wood Espresso color Drawers & Cabinets, European Soft Closing hinges. Lazy Susan corner cabinets, convenient over the sink Plate rack, Spice drawers, Vista square knobs. NEWER Stainless Steel Appliances: side by side Fridge, 5 Burner range, Multi-Cycle dishwasher, Decorative Glass Stainless Range hood. 2 Bathrooms features NEWER: Wood/Glass cabinet, double sink vanity, mirror, bathtub, 2-nd Bath with NEWER glass shower enclosure, Modern vanity, Spanish Porcelain on walls and floors & very stylish light fixtures. Steps to schools, incredible Lake Balboa park, Balboa recreational-sport fields, Orange Bus line, off-leash dog park, Farmers market, 101 &
405 FWY's. This is a super home in a super location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17436 Gilmore Street have any available units?
17436 Gilmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17436 Gilmore Street have?
Some of 17436 Gilmore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17436 Gilmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
17436 Gilmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17436 Gilmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17436 Gilmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 17436 Gilmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 17436 Gilmore Street offers parking.
Does 17436 Gilmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17436 Gilmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17436 Gilmore Street have a pool?
No, 17436 Gilmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 17436 Gilmore Street have accessible units?
No, 17436 Gilmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17436 Gilmore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17436 Gilmore Street has units with dishwashers.
