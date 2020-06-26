17436 Gilmore Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nestled in the Best Part of Lake Balboa, just one block from Encino, this Superbly Designer Remodeled/Modified, Charming 3 Bdr. 2 Ba., Single story Home offers NEWER: Copper plumbing, Double Pane windows, Distressed flooring, inside & outside Doors, including all Mirror sliding closet doors, Recessed lightnings, 200 Amp Electrical panel & wiring. New AC, 2 car finished garage w/NEWER: Epoxy Coating floor paint, motorized Garage Door, inside walls and window. NEWER: automatic front & rear sprinklers, Front & Back landscaping, absolutely "Fall-in-Love" large, entertainer w/eye catching waterfall backyard & spectacular patio w/outside furniture. The home features a Fully Redesigned Dream Gourmet Chefs Kitchen w/attractive Quartz Counters & Backsplash, all NEWER: Maple-Wood Espresso color Drawers & Cabinets, European Soft Closing hinges. Lazy Susan corner cabinets, convenient over the sink Plate rack, Spice drawers, Vista square knobs. NEWER Stainless Steel Appliances: side by side Fridge, 5 Burner range, Multi-Cycle dishwasher, Decorative Glass Stainless Range hood. 2 Bathrooms features NEWER: Wood/Glass cabinet, double sink vanity, mirror, bathtub, 2-nd Bath with NEWER glass shower enclosure, Modern vanity, Spanish Porcelain on walls and floors & very stylish light fixtures. Steps to schools, incredible Lake Balboa park, Balboa recreational-sport fields, Orange Bus line, off-leash dog park, Farmers market, 101 &

405 FWY's. This is a super home in a super location!