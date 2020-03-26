17425 Vintage Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 & 3/4 bath home. Open beam ceilings in Living room and Den. Finished garage can be used as an office or bonus room. Large lot on a cul-de-sac. Close to LAUSD schools and CSUN and major shopping centers. Laundry room inside near kitchen.
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 & 3/4 bath home. Open beam ceilings in Living room and Den. Finished garage can be used as an office or bonus room. Large lot on a cul-de-sac. Close to LAUSD schools and CSUN and major shopping centers. Laundry room inside near kitchen.