All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17425 Vintage Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17425 Vintage Street
Last updated April 15 2019 at 4:13 PM

17425 Vintage Street

17425 Vintage Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17425 Vintage Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 & 3/4 bath home. Open beam ceilings in Living room and Den. Finished garage can be used as an office or bonus room. Large lot on a cul-de-sac. Close to LAUSD schools and CSUN and major shopping centers. Laundry room inside near kitchen.
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 & 3/4 bath home. Open beam ceilings in Living room and Den. Finished garage can be used as an office or bonus room. Large lot on a cul-de-sac. Close to LAUSD schools and CSUN and major shopping centers. Laundry room inside near kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17425 Vintage Street have any available units?
17425 Vintage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17425 Vintage Street have?
Some of 17425 Vintage Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17425 Vintage Street currently offering any rent specials?
17425 Vintage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17425 Vintage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17425 Vintage Street is pet friendly.
Does 17425 Vintage Street offer parking?
Yes, 17425 Vintage Street offers parking.
Does 17425 Vintage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17425 Vintage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17425 Vintage Street have a pool?
No, 17425 Vintage Street does not have a pool.
Does 17425 Vintage Street have accessible units?
Yes, 17425 Vintage Street has accessible units.
Does 17425 Vintage Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17425 Vintage Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College