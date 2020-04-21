17418 Califa Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath w/ Den/Garage & patio - Beautiful 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath w/ Den/Garage & patio located in quiet Encino neighborhood. The house features Hardwood flooring throughout, Entire newly remodeled modern kitchen with quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, new cabinets, Master bedroom, Lots of natural light spacious and airy, Large closet spaces, Fireplace, Central A/C and Heat, Washer / Dryer hookups in unit, Newly installed drought-tolerant landscaping, Dining room, Den/Garage, Large backyard and patio area, and more. Many dining and entertainment spots in the area, restaurants, attractions, and nearby 405 & 101 Freeway access.



For any questions, viewings, or info please text or contact Josh (310) 923-8665



(RLNE4780185)