Los Angeles, CA
17418 Califa Street
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:17 PM

17418 Califa Street

17418 Califa Street
Location

17418 Califa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath w/ Den/Garage & patio - Beautiful 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath w/ Den/Garage & patio located in quiet Encino neighborhood. The house features Hardwood flooring throughout, Entire newly remodeled modern kitchen with quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, new cabinets, Master bedroom, Lots of natural light spacious and airy, Large closet spaces, Fireplace, Central A/C and Heat, Washer / Dryer hookups in unit, Newly installed drought-tolerant landscaping, Dining room, Den/Garage, Large backyard and patio area, and more. Many dining and entertainment spots in the area, restaurants, attractions, and nearby 405 & 101 Freeway access.

For any questions, viewings, or info please text or contact Josh (310) 923-8665

(RLNE4780185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17418 Califa Street have any available units?
17418 Califa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17418 Califa Street have?
Some of 17418 Califa Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17418 Califa Street currently offering any rent specials?
17418 Califa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17418 Califa Street pet-friendly?
No, 17418 Califa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17418 Califa Street offer parking?
Yes, 17418 Califa Street offers parking.
Does 17418 Califa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17418 Califa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17418 Califa Street have a pool?
No, 17418 Califa Street does not have a pool.
Does 17418 Califa Street have accessible units?
No, 17418 Califa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17418 Califa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17418 Califa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
