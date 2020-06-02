17360 Chase St ,

17360 Chase Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325 Northridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
A 3 bed 2 baths Farm Like home is now available for rent. - Situated on a "flag lot" the long and private driveway leads you to this ranch style home situated on almost 1 ACRE built-in 1942. 2 Bedrooms+ 1 bath up with hardwood floors. Master BR down with full bath also. Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room and Master with True Wood Beams. The balcony overlooks the LR. Formal Dine with Wainscotting and period light fixture. Huge walk-in pantry. Eat-in kitchen with brick accented cooking oven. Park-like grounds with possibilities to have the most wonderful dinners and parties. Knotty pine den/office with built-in book-shelves and vaulted wood ceilings. It has a huge parking space that can park 10+ cars. Look no more! Contact us Now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5474393)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
