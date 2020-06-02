All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17360 Chase St ,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17360 Chase St ,
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

17360 Chase St ,

17360 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17360 Chase Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
A 3 bed 2 baths Farm Like home is now available for rent. -
Situated on a "flag lot" the long and private driveway leads you to this ranch style home situated on almost 1 ACRE built-in 1942. 2 Bedrooms+ 1 bath up with hardwood floors. Master BR down with full bath also. Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room and Master with True Wood Beams. The balcony overlooks the LR. Formal Dine with Wainscotting and period light fixture. Huge walk-in pantry. Eat-in kitchen with brick accented cooking oven. Park-like grounds with possibilities to have the most wonderful dinners and parties. Knotty pine den/office with built-in book-shelves and vaulted wood ceilings. It has a huge parking space that can park 10+ cars. Look no more! Contact us Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5474393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17360 Chase St , have any available units?
17360 Chase St , doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17360 Chase St , have?
Some of 17360 Chase St ,'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17360 Chase St , currently offering any rent specials?
17360 Chase St , is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17360 Chase St , pet-friendly?
No, 17360 Chase St , is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17360 Chase St , offer parking?
Yes, 17360 Chase St , offers parking.
Does 17360 Chase St , have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17360 Chase St , does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17360 Chase St , have a pool?
No, 17360 Chase St , does not have a pool.
Does 17360 Chase St , have accessible units?
No, 17360 Chase St , does not have accessible units.
Does 17360 Chase St , have units with dishwashers?
No, 17360 Chase St , does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College