All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17339 TRAMONTO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17339 TRAMONTO Drive
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

17339 TRAMONTO Drive

17339 Tramonto Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17339 Tramonto Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single level top floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit close to beaches, hiking trails, shops, restaurants, and PCH. Breathtaking views of the mountains, with the inside of the unit boasting spacious living room w/ gas fireplace, expansive dining room, bar, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, and flowing master suite. Large balcony allowing tons of sunlight and fresh ocean air, opening up to the living room and master. Pool and parking garage located on site. 1 Additional parking spot available for $30/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17339 TRAMONTO Drive have any available units?
17339 TRAMONTO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17339 TRAMONTO Drive have?
Some of 17339 TRAMONTO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17339 TRAMONTO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17339 TRAMONTO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17339 TRAMONTO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17339 TRAMONTO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17339 TRAMONTO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17339 TRAMONTO Drive offers parking.
Does 17339 TRAMONTO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17339 TRAMONTO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17339 TRAMONTO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17339 TRAMONTO Drive has a pool.
Does 17339 TRAMONTO Drive have accessible units?
No, 17339 TRAMONTO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17339 TRAMONTO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17339 TRAMONTO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
9337 National Blvd
9337 National Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Chateau La Fayette
233 S. La Fayette Park Place
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College