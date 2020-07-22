17339 TRAMONTO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful single level top floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit close to beaches, hiking trails, shops, restaurants, and PCH. Breathtaking views of the mountains, with the inside of the unit boasting spacious living room w/ gas fireplace, expansive dining room, bar, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, and flowing master suite. Large balcony allowing tons of sunlight and fresh ocean air, opening up to the living room and master. Pool and parking garage located on site. 1 Additional parking spot available for $30/month.