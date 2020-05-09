All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1730 Barry Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1730 Barry Ave.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

1730 Barry Ave.

1730 Barry Avenue · (424) 442-0388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1730 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2690 · Avail. now

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
West LA Newly remodeled Upper unit 2 Beds+2 Bath - Property Id: 305913

West LA: Newly remodeled Upper unit 2 Beds + 2 Baths with wood burning fireplace & 2 assigned Covered Parking, in a quiet 6-units secure building. Building has controlled access, with locked intercom entry system. Newly remodeled, new wood flooring throughout (No Carpet) all wood kitchen & bath cabinets with beautiful granite counters Fresh paint throughout; Great layout for privacy each bedroom has in suite bathroom and is on the opposite side of unit. mirrored wardrobes in both bedrooms.
2 assigned Covered Parking, Cable ready, 2 blocks to Santa Monica Blvd & Big Blue Bus to UCLA. Close to Yahoo center, MTV and Water Gardens. Adjacent to Santa Monica & Brentwood, Close to beach, Westwood, Century City & Beverly Hills. Near park, public pool & tennis courts top. Refrig, Gas range/stove, dishwasher, Trash Comp, air cond, wood burning fireplace, laundry room. Owner pays water, hot water, Gas & Gardner Please Call/Text/email 424-442-0388 , 1730barry@Gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305913
Property Id 305913

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5876622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Barry Ave. have any available units?
1730 Barry Ave. has a unit available for $2,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 Barry Ave. have?
Some of 1730 Barry Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Barry Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Barry Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Barry Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Barry Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1730 Barry Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Barry Ave. offers parking.
Does 1730 Barry Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Barry Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Barry Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1730 Barry Ave. has a pool.
Does 1730 Barry Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1730 Barry Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Barry Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 Barry Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1730 Barry Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity