1730 Barry Ave.

West LA Newly remodeled Upper unit 2 Beds+2 Bath - Property Id: 305913



West LA: Newly remodeled Upper unit 2 Beds + 2 Baths with wood burning fireplace & 2 assigned Covered Parking, in a quiet 6-units secure building. Building has controlled access, with locked intercom entry system. Newly remodeled, new wood flooring throughout (No Carpet) all wood kitchen & bath cabinets with beautiful granite counters Fresh paint throughout; Great layout for privacy each bedroom has in suite bathroom and is on the opposite side of unit. mirrored wardrobes in both bedrooms.

2 assigned Covered Parking, Cable ready, 2 blocks to Santa Monica Blvd & Big Blue Bus to UCLA. Close to Yahoo center, MTV and Water Gardens. Adjacent to Santa Monica & Brentwood, Close to beach, Westwood, Century City & Beverly Hills. Near park, public pool & tennis courts top. Refrig, Gas range/stove, dishwasher, Trash Comp, air cond, wood burning fireplace, laundry room. Owner pays water, hot water, Gas & Gardner Please Call/Text/email 424-442-0388 , 1730barry@Gmail.com

No Dogs Allowed



