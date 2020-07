Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan range

Rare chance to live in desirable Sherwood Forest estate area. Guest House features large Kitchen/living area with high wooden ceilings and fans plus access to lovely covered patio area. Private uncovered off street parking. Private entrance. Can be used as 2 bedroom home or 1 bedroom and den. Updated bath, newer kitchen and own laundry.