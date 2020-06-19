All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17233 Lassen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17233 Lassen St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

17233 Lassen St

17233 Lassen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17233 Lassen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Impressive 4 Br 2 Ba Near Shopping, Movies and CSUN!! - This charming one-story home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths almost 1,910 square feet! Laminate plank flooring throughout for easy clean up and great look. Sliding glass doors leads to a very spacious backyard great for entertaining around the large pool with outdoor bathroom so you dont get the house wet. Another entertainers delight with pass through kitchen bar area, large living room and connected game room. This house has a lot of storage space with two car garage and alleyway driveway entrance large enough for an RV. Very close to the movie theatre, shopping, restaurants and only a short bike ride to CSUN. All these amenities are sure to make you and your guest feel right at home!! Gardener and pool maintenance included!

This lovely home is ready for you to move in today. Apply online now!

(RLNE5834821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17233 Lassen St have any available units?
17233 Lassen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17233 Lassen St have?
Some of 17233 Lassen St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17233 Lassen St currently offering any rent specials?
17233 Lassen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17233 Lassen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17233 Lassen St is pet friendly.
Does 17233 Lassen St offer parking?
Yes, 17233 Lassen St offers parking.
Does 17233 Lassen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17233 Lassen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17233 Lassen St have a pool?
Yes, 17233 Lassen St has a pool.
Does 17233 Lassen St have accessible units?
No, 17233 Lassen St does not have accessible units.
Does 17233 Lassen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17233 Lassen St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College