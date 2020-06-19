17233 Lassen St

Amenities

Impressive 4 Br 2 Ba Near Shopping, Movies and CSUN!! - This charming one-story home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths almost 1,910 square feet! Laminate plank flooring throughout for easy clean up and great look. Sliding glass doors leads to a very spacious backyard great for entertaining around the large pool with outdoor bathroom so you dont get the house wet. Another entertainers delight with pass through kitchen bar area, large living room and connected game room. This house has a lot of storage space with two car garage and alleyway driveway entrance large enough for an RV. Very close to the movie theatre, shopping, restaurants and only a short bike ride to CSUN. All these amenities are sure to make you and your guest feel right at home!! Gardener and pool maintenance included!



This lovely home is ready for you to move in today. Apply online now!



