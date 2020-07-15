All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

17232 Kingsbury Street

17232 Kingsbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

17232 Kingsbury Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Granada Hills Gated Mini Estate. Located in the Granada Hills Charter School District. This is the home you have been waiting for. Bright, open, spacious home with many Luxurious upgrades throughout. Main home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Guest house/office/mother-in-law’s quarters boasts bedroom, kitchenette, full bath and a separate private entrance and large private enclosed patio. Main home features entertainer’s kitchen, . Open Great Room with hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Bedrooms have new carpeting. Master Bedroom features walk in closet, ceiling fan en-suite bathroom. 1 additional bedroom is bright and spacious. Guest quarters boast granite counters in the kitchenette and stunning remodeled bathroom. Tile floors throughout. Entertainers dream yard. Gated and secure grounds surround this stylish home. RV Parking, room for trucks and toys and many, many cars, all within the gates. Near shopping, transportation, freeways and award winning schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17232 Kingsbury Street have any available units?
17232 Kingsbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17232 Kingsbury Street have?
Some of 17232 Kingsbury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17232 Kingsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
17232 Kingsbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17232 Kingsbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 17232 Kingsbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17232 Kingsbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 17232 Kingsbury Street offers parking.
Does 17232 Kingsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17232 Kingsbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17232 Kingsbury Street have a pool?
No, 17232 Kingsbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 17232 Kingsbury Street have accessible units?
No, 17232 Kingsbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17232 Kingsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17232 Kingsbury Street has units with dishwashers.
