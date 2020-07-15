17232 Kingsbury Street

Amenities

Spacious Granada Hills Gated Mini Estate. Located in the Granada Hills Charter School District. This is the home you have been waiting for. Bright, open, spacious home with many Luxurious upgrades throughout. Main home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Guest house/office/mother-in-law’s quarters boasts bedroom, kitchenette, full bath and a separate private entrance and large private enclosed patio. Main home features entertainer’s kitchen, . Open Great Room with hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Bedrooms have new carpeting. Master Bedroom features walk in closet, ceiling fan en-suite bathroom. 1 additional bedroom is bright and spacious. Guest quarters boast granite counters in the kitchenette and stunning remodeled bathroom. Tile floors throughout. Entertainers dream yard. Gated and secure grounds surround this stylish home. RV Parking, room for trucks and toys and many, many cars, all within the gates. Near shopping, transportation, freeways and award winning schools