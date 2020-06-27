All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1723 ROTARY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1723 ROTARY Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1723 ROTARY Drive

1723 Rotary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1723 Rotary Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular View Home in the hills of Silver Lake. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a wonderful, spacious floor plan. Every room has access to outdoor space! Great for entertaining with large living room featuring floor to ceiling windows, formal dining room and an enormous kitchen. The living room centers around the fireplace and leads straight out to the patio with incredible head-on views of downtown LA! Kitchen features granite countertops, wine refrigerator, breakfast area as well as a sunny patio. Bedrooms feature custom closets and both open up to the backyard. Laundry included. Two car garage and lots of storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 ROTARY Drive have any available units?
1723 ROTARY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 ROTARY Drive have?
Some of 1723 ROTARY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 ROTARY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1723 ROTARY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 ROTARY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1723 ROTARY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1723 ROTARY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1723 ROTARY Drive offers parking.
Does 1723 ROTARY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 ROTARY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 ROTARY Drive have a pool?
No, 1723 ROTARY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1723 ROTARY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1723 ROTARY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 ROTARY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 ROTARY Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College