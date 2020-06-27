1723 ROTARY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular View Home in the hills of Silver Lake. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a wonderful, spacious floor plan. Every room has access to outdoor space! Great for entertaining with large living room featuring floor to ceiling windows, formal dining room and an enormous kitchen. The living room centers around the fireplace and leads straight out to the patio with incredible head-on views of downtown LA! Kitchen features granite countertops, wine refrigerator, breakfast area as well as a sunny patio. Bedrooms feature custom closets and both open up to the backyard. Laundry included. Two car garage and lots of storage!