17226 Keswick Street

Stunning newly rebuilt modern farmhouse located in a very desirable Lake Balboa neighborhood! Featuring 3 beds and 2 bathrooms this home is sure to impress! The wide open floorplan showcases an incredible new kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous new porcelain-slab countertops. The living room with it's beautifully tiled corner fireplace looks out through a 16ft wide sliding door to the paver patio and artificial turf backyard. Two guest bedrooms are conveniently serviced by a gorgeous hallway bath while the master comes complete with beautiful en-suite bath, walk-in closet, and slider to the yard. Professionally landscaped front yard provides a curb appeal that you must see to believe and the private artificial turf backyard allows for a great low maintenance space to entertain or sit back and watch the kids play from the raised paver patio with covered pergola!