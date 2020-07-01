All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17226 Keswick Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17226 Keswick Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

17226 Keswick Street

17226 Keswick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17226 Keswick Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning newly rebuilt modern farmhouse located in a very desirable Lake Balboa neighborhood! Featuring 3 beds and 2 bathrooms this home is sure to impress! The wide open floorplan showcases an incredible new kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous new porcelain-slab countertops. The living room with it's beautifully tiled corner fireplace looks out through a 16ft wide sliding door to the paver patio and artificial turf backyard. Two guest bedrooms are conveniently serviced by a gorgeous hallway bath while the master comes complete with beautiful en-suite bath, walk-in closet, and slider to the yard. Professionally landscaped front yard provides a curb appeal that you must see to believe and the private artificial turf backyard allows for a great low maintenance space to entertain or sit back and watch the kids play from the raised paver patio with covered pergola!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17226 Keswick Street have any available units?
17226 Keswick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17226 Keswick Street have?
Some of 17226 Keswick Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17226 Keswick Street currently offering any rent specials?
17226 Keswick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17226 Keswick Street pet-friendly?
No, 17226 Keswick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17226 Keswick Street offer parking?
No, 17226 Keswick Street does not offer parking.
Does 17226 Keswick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17226 Keswick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17226 Keswick Street have a pool?
No, 17226 Keswick Street does not have a pool.
Does 17226 Keswick Street have accessible units?
No, 17226 Keswick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17226 Keswick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17226 Keswick Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College