17224 Bullock Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:08 AM

17224 Bullock Street

17224 Bullock Street · No Longer Available
Location

17224 Bullock Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Remodeled Pool Home in Popular Encino Village is almost 1900 Square Feet! Encino Charter Elementary! Rare 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home! Living Room with Hardwood Floors, Floor to Ceiling Brick Fireplace and Glass Doors Overlooking Rear Yard - Perfect for Todays Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle. Remodeled Kitchen with White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Large Breakfast Bar. Adjacent Dining Area is conveniently located between the Kitchen and Living Room. Master Suite includes a Wall of Closets and Newly Remodeled Bathroom with Large Vanity, Dual Sinks, and Glass Enclosed Walk-in Shower. Secondary Bedrooms are Spacious and all have Ceiling Fans. 2nd Full Bathroom has been remodeled w/Oversized Vanity, Dual Sinks, and Contemporary Tile. Desirable Center Hall Floor Plan features 4 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms on one side of the house, and the 5th Bedroom/Den and 3rd Bathroom on the opposite side (great for office, guests or in-laws). 2.75 Baths offer plenty of space for the early morning rush. Entertainer’s yard is perfect for Pool Parties, Outdoor Dining and BBQ’s. Other upgrades include Copper Plumbing, Double Car Garage w/Opener and Direct Access, Outdoor BBQ and Fire Pit. Walk to Park for Playground, Soccer, Tennis and Community Center. Take the Bike Paths to Lovely Lake Balboa. Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Just minutes from the 101 and 405 Freeways. No pets. Must have Good Credit and Documented Income. Rent includes Pool Service, Gardener, Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17224 Bullock Street have any available units?
17224 Bullock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17224 Bullock Street have?
Some of 17224 Bullock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17224 Bullock Street currently offering any rent specials?
17224 Bullock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17224 Bullock Street pet-friendly?
No, 17224 Bullock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17224 Bullock Street offer parking?
Yes, 17224 Bullock Street offers parking.
Does 17224 Bullock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17224 Bullock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17224 Bullock Street have a pool?
Yes, 17224 Bullock Street has a pool.
Does 17224 Bullock Street have accessible units?
No, 17224 Bullock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17224 Bullock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17224 Bullock Street has units with dishwashers.
