17224 Bullock Street

Remodeled Pool Home in Popular Encino Village is almost 1900 Square Feet! Encino Charter Elementary! Rare 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home! Living Room with Hardwood Floors, Floor to Ceiling Brick Fireplace and Glass Doors Overlooking Rear Yard - Perfect for Todays Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle. Remodeled Kitchen with White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Large Breakfast Bar. Adjacent Dining Area is conveniently located between the Kitchen and Living Room. Master Suite includes a Wall of Closets and Newly Remodeled Bathroom with Large Vanity, Dual Sinks, and Glass Enclosed Walk-in Shower. Secondary Bedrooms are Spacious and all have Ceiling Fans. 2nd Full Bathroom has been remodeled w/Oversized Vanity, Dual Sinks, and Contemporary Tile. Desirable Center Hall Floor Plan features 4 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms on one side of the house, and the 5th Bedroom/Den and 3rd Bathroom on the opposite side (great for office, guests or in-laws). 2.75 Baths offer plenty of space for the early morning rush. Entertainer’s yard is perfect for Pool Parties, Outdoor Dining and BBQ’s. Other upgrades include Copper Plumbing, Double Car Garage w/Opener and Direct Access, Outdoor BBQ and Fire Pit. Walk to Park for Playground, Soccer, Tennis and Community Center. Take the Bike Paths to Lovely Lake Balboa. Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Just minutes from the 101 and 405 Freeways. No pets. Must have Good Credit and Documented Income. Rent includes Pool Service, Gardener, Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator.