Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION in Lake Balboa. Be the first to live in this beautiful 3 bedroom home in the heart of Lake Balboa - a great neighborhood setting and so close to everything. Stainless steel, caesarstone, hard floors, subway tile, and fine quality finishes throughout. Large bedrooms, master suite, in-unit laundry, private parking space, and a private yard to enjoy relaxing moments. New Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer are included. Come see it today and move in tomorrow! Call 818.231.1230