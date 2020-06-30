1716 MICHELTORENA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Payne Residence with jet liner views. This Furnished meticulous house features settings both urban yet private and captures sweeping downtown & canyon vistas. Polished concrete floors, cooks kitchen with cedar stone counter top, BBQ, outdoor furniture California landscaping. Formal dining room, upstairs living/family room with huge city views. This house features three bedrooms and with and 2.5 baths. the large master bedroom suite has a large like Japanese soaking tub/sunken shower. don't miss this.