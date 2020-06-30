All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1716 MICHELTORENA Street

1716 Micheltorena Street · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Micheltorena Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Payne Residence with jet liner views. This Furnished meticulous house features settings both urban yet private and captures sweeping downtown & canyon vistas. Polished concrete floors, cooks kitchen with cedar stone counter top, BBQ, outdoor furniture California landscaping. Formal dining room, upstairs living/family room with huge city views. This house features three bedrooms and with and 2.5 baths. the large master bedroom suite has a large like Japanese soaking tub/sunken shower. don't miss this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 MICHELTORENA Street have any available units?
1716 MICHELTORENA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 MICHELTORENA Street have?
Some of 1716 MICHELTORENA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 MICHELTORENA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1716 MICHELTORENA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 MICHELTORENA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1716 MICHELTORENA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1716 MICHELTORENA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1716 MICHELTORENA Street offers parking.
Does 1716 MICHELTORENA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 MICHELTORENA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 MICHELTORENA Street have a pool?
No, 1716 MICHELTORENA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1716 MICHELTORENA Street have accessible units?
No, 1716 MICHELTORENA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 MICHELTORENA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 MICHELTORENA Street has units with dishwashers.

