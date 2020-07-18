All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17133 Barneston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17133 Barneston Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

17133 Barneston Street

17133 Barneston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17133 Barneston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North of Rinaldi, this charming house boasts gorgeous mountain views, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. The inviting curb appeal is beautifully accented by lush landscaping. The home features stylish flooring & recessed lighting throughout with a charming fireplace in the living room. Enjoy the truly wonderful spaces for entertaining your family & friends! The kitchen has been nicely updated with stainless steel appliances and features a cozy breakfast nook. The backyard is complete with a large, covered patio and multi-level entertaining spaces. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17133 Barneston Street have any available units?
17133 Barneston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17133 Barneston Street have?
Some of 17133 Barneston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17133 Barneston Street currently offering any rent specials?
17133 Barneston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17133 Barneston Street pet-friendly?
No, 17133 Barneston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17133 Barneston Street offer parking?
Yes, 17133 Barneston Street offers parking.
Does 17133 Barneston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17133 Barneston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17133 Barneston Street have a pool?
No, 17133 Barneston Street does not have a pool.
Does 17133 Barneston Street have accessible units?
No, 17133 Barneston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17133 Barneston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17133 Barneston Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College