1713 N Curson Ave. upper

Amenities
West Hollywood Hills Guesthouse Apartment - Property Id: 285644
City convenience...country feel. Great location
Hike Runyon Canyon or walk to Hollywood and Sunset Strip.
Gated cozy apartment behind main house.
Lush garden setting, with patio areas
Safe, private, and quiet.
Built in 1923, lots of window, hardwood floors, murphy bed,
stove, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal,
air conditioner, ceiling fans, washer and dryer on premise,
new copper plumbing and convenient parking.
Please email at williamhasley63@gmail.com or call Will: (310) 867-3981.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285644
No Pets Allowed
