1713 N Curson Ave. upper
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1713 N Curson Ave. upper

1713 North Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1713 North Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
West Hollywood Hills Guesthouse Apartment - Property Id: 285644

City convenience...country feel. Great location
Hike Runyon Canyon or walk to Hollywood and Sunset Strip.
Gated cozy apartment behind main house.
Lush garden setting, with patio areas
Safe, private, and quiet.
Built in 1923, lots of window, hardwood floors, murphy bed,
stove, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal,
air conditioner, ceiling fans, washer and dryer on premise,
new copper plumbing and convenient parking.
Please email at williamhasley63@gmail.com or call Will: (310) 867-3981.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285644
Property Id 285644

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 N Curson Ave. upper have any available units?
1713 N Curson Ave. upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 N Curson Ave. upper have?
Some of 1713 N Curson Ave. upper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 N Curson Ave. upper currently offering any rent specials?
1713 N Curson Ave. upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 N Curson Ave. upper pet-friendly?
No, 1713 N Curson Ave. upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1713 N Curson Ave. upper offer parking?
Yes, 1713 N Curson Ave. upper offers parking.
Does 1713 N Curson Ave. upper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 N Curson Ave. upper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 N Curson Ave. upper have a pool?
No, 1713 N Curson Ave. upper does not have a pool.
Does 1713 N Curson Ave. upper have accessible units?
No, 1713 N Curson Ave. upper does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 N Curson Ave. upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 N Curson Ave. upper does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
