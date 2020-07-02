1713 N Curson Ave. upper

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

West Hollywood Hills Guesthouse Apartment - Property Id: 285644



City convenience...country feel. Great location

Hike Runyon Canyon or walk to Hollywood and Sunset Strip.

Gated cozy apartment behind main house.

Lush garden setting, with patio areas

Safe, private, and quiet.

Built in 1923, lots of window, hardwood floors, murphy bed,

stove, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal,

air conditioner, ceiling fans, washer and dryer on premise,

new copper plumbing and convenient parking.

Please email at williamhasley63@gmail.com or call Will: (310) 867-3981.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285644

No Pets Allowed



