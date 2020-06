Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful, large, open and clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in a nice and quiet neighborhood. All 3 bedrooms have walk in closets. Amazing fruit trees on front patio. Hookup for laundry in unit, nice patio, and 2 side by side parking spaces. Recreation room in community with lots of features. Community pool and jacuzzi. Community laundry room also available.