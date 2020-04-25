17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 3bed/2bath home with lots of potential is perfect for home renters; APPROXIMATE ADDITIONAL 500sqft space not included in listing sqft- great for additional family room, office, gym, storage, etc. The possibilities are endless! Washer and dryer hookups inside the home for convenience. Detached 2 car garage could potentially be converted into an ADU and big lot allows additional parking. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF GRANADA HILLS! Walking distance to markets, high rated restaurants, banks, and shopping centers. Close to the 405fwy and 118fwy, and very desired and top rated Granada Hills Charter High School.