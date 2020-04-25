All apartments in Los Angeles
17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd

17108 San Fernando Mission Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17108 San Fernando Mission Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 3bed/2bath home with lots of potential is perfect for home renters; APPROXIMATE ADDITIONAL 500sqft space not included in listing sqft- great for additional family room, office, gym, storage, etc. The possibilities are endless! Washer and dryer hookups inside the home for convenience. Detached 2 car garage could potentially be converted into an ADU and big lot allows additional parking. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF GRANADA HILLS! Walking distance to markets, high rated restaurants, banks, and shopping centers. Close to the 405fwy and 118fwy, and very desired and top rated Granada Hills Charter High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd have any available units?
17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd have?
Some of 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd offers parking.
Does 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd have a pool?
No, 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd have accessible units?
No, 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17108 San Fernando Mission Blvd has units with dishwashers.
