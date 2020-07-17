1710 MALCOLM Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Top floor-front facing corner unit with views of the trees. Large usable balcony. The living room has direct access to the balcony, a fireplace and an X-large walk-in wet bar that can be closed off to create a home office or a large storage room. In addition to having a dining room, there is a breakfast area in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a huge walk-closet plus its own bathroom that has a tub and separate shower. Neutral color carpeting thru-out. Located north of Santa Monica Blvd and 2 blocks to Westwood Blvd's numerous eateries and shops. Easy access to UCLA, the Freeways, Century City and public transportation. Gated parking for 2 cars. All this plus a terrific Westwood location.