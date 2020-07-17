All apartments in Los Angeles
1710 MALCOLM Avenue

1710 S Malcolm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1710 S Malcolm Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Top floor-front facing corner unit with views of the trees. Large usable balcony. The living room has direct access to the balcony, a fireplace and an X-large walk-in wet bar that can be closed off to create a home office or a large storage room. In addition to having a dining room, there is a breakfast area in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a huge walk-closet plus its own bathroom that has a tub and separate shower. Neutral color carpeting thru-out. Located north of Santa Monica Blvd and 2 blocks to Westwood Blvd's numerous eateries and shops. Easy access to UCLA, the Freeways, Century City and public transportation. Gated parking for 2 cars. All this plus a terrific Westwood location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue have any available units?
1710 MALCOLM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue have?
Some of 1710 MALCOLM Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 MALCOLM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1710 MALCOLM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 MALCOLM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1710 MALCOLM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1710 MALCOLM Avenue offers parking.
Does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 MALCOLM Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue have a pool?
No, 1710 MALCOLM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1710 MALCOLM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 MALCOLM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
