1708 KILBOURN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony carport fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Available for a short-term lease of up to 6 months: a contemporary Mt. Washington home with the soul of a mid-century modern. Highlights include soaring open-beamed ceilings, tile flooring, built-in wooden cabinetry and clerestory windows that flood the space with natural light. Living, dining and kitchen areas connect seamlessly and flow to an expansive deck, where epic views sprawl across treetops, city lights and Dodger Stadium fireworks. Bright, generously-proportioned bedrooms have custom built-ins; the airy Master has an attached bathroom. A high hedge provides privacy from the street and a tranquil front yard space. In the attached carport find covered parking for two vehicles. Situated at the border of Mt. Washington and Glassell Park, you are three blocks away from morning coffee at Division 3 and enjoy quick access to local favorites Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Habitat, Verdugo Bar and more.