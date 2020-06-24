All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1708 KILBOURN Street
1708 KILBOURN Street

1708 Kilbourn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Kilbourn Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Cypress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available for a short-term lease of up to 6 months: a contemporary Mt. Washington home with the soul of a mid-century modern. Highlights include soaring open-beamed ceilings, tile flooring, built-in wooden cabinetry and clerestory windows that flood the space with natural light. Living, dining and kitchen areas connect seamlessly and flow to an expansive deck, where epic views sprawl across treetops, city lights and Dodger Stadium fireworks. Bright, generously-proportioned bedrooms have custom built-ins; the airy Master has an attached bathroom. The home is available furnished for an additional $300/mo. A high hedge provides privacy from the street and a tranquil front yard space. In the attached carport find covered parking for two vehicles. Situated at the border of Mt. Washington and Glassell Park, you are three blocks away from morning coffee at Division 3 and enjoy quick access to local favorites Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Habitat, Verdugo Bar and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 KILBOURN Street have any available units?
1708 KILBOURN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 KILBOURN Street have?
Some of 1708 KILBOURN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 KILBOURN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1708 KILBOURN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 KILBOURN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1708 KILBOURN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1708 KILBOURN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1708 KILBOURN Street offers parking.
Does 1708 KILBOURN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 KILBOURN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 KILBOURN Street have a pool?
No, 1708 KILBOURN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1708 KILBOURN Street have accessible units?
No, 1708 KILBOURN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 KILBOURN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 KILBOURN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
