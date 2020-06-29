All apartments in Los Angeles
17067 Escalon Dr

17067 Escalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17067 Escalon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/808aac1095 ---- One of our Encino homes for rent features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a 2-car garage and solar panels! As you step inside, the sunny living and dining rooms welcome you into the property. Further inside is the spacious eat-in kitchen that boasts ample cabinetry, stylish counters and backsplash, and major appliances. Just off the dining nook is the first bedroom that comes with a ceiling fan and large windows, making it an ideal place to set up your home office. It also has access to the laundry room that houses a washbasin, the washer and dryer, plus tons of room for extra storage. Upstairs is where you'll find the three other bedrooms that all come with plush carpeting, generous closet space, and huge windows that stream in plenty of California sunshine. Two of the upstairs bedrooms have en suite bathrooms and the third is a shared bathroom along the hallway. Out back is a large patio that open up to a terraced yard and jacuzzi, making it the perfect spot for hosting family and friends. You just have to see this California gem for yourself. Owner will pay for Gardener. Property has solar panels. PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 2 Car Garage Central Ac Jacuzzi Parking Pets Allowed Stove Washer Dryer Hookups Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17067 Escalon Dr have any available units?
17067 Escalon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17067 Escalon Dr have?
Some of 17067 Escalon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17067 Escalon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17067 Escalon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17067 Escalon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17067 Escalon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17067 Escalon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17067 Escalon Dr offers parking.
Does 17067 Escalon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17067 Escalon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17067 Escalon Dr have a pool?
No, 17067 Escalon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17067 Escalon Dr have accessible units?
No, 17067 Escalon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17067 Escalon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17067 Escalon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

