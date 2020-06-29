17067 Escalon Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/808aac1095 ---- One of our Encino homes for rent features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a 2-car garage and solar panels! As you step inside, the sunny living and dining rooms welcome you into the property. Further inside is the spacious eat-in kitchen that boasts ample cabinetry, stylish counters and backsplash, and major appliances. Just off the dining nook is the first bedroom that comes with a ceiling fan and large windows, making it an ideal place to set up your home office. It also has access to the laundry room that houses a washbasin, the washer and dryer, plus tons of room for extra storage. Upstairs is where you'll find the three other bedrooms that all come with plush carpeting, generous closet space, and huge windows that stream in plenty of California sunshine. Two of the upstairs bedrooms have en suite bathrooms and the third is a shared bathroom along the hallway. Out back is a large patio that open up to a terraced yard and jacuzzi, making it the perfect spot for hosting family and friends. You just have to see this California gem for yourself. Owner will pay for Gardener. Property has solar panels. PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 2 Car Garage Central Ac Jacuzzi Parking Pets Allowed Stove Washer Dryer Hookups Washer/Dryer In Unit