17065 Roscoe Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool hot tub

The ideal place to Lease! Situated in Northridge resides a fabulous 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, 2-story condo! This is a very bright and spacious unit with glossy laminate flooring decorated with nice baseboard moldings. The smooth ceilings are equipped with recessed lighting. There is plenty of storage space throughout, along with an in-unit laundry area that is hook-up ready and an incredible, yet private patio (accessed through the dining area). Property has brand new fresh paint throughout. The living room is a spacious room with lots of natural light and even a private balcony area that has a courtyard view. The cozy kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops and nice appliances. All bedrooms are upstairs. The Mater bedroom has its own private bathroom and a large walk-in closet. This is a controlled accessed building, with a peaceful atmosphere, a community pool with a spa, as well as a recreation room and even a community laundry area! Water will be paid by owner. Tenant will be paying for Gas and Electricity. Owner requires tenant to inquire and get renters insurance. Just minutes from Starbucks, Jamba Juice, Target, elementary schools, Banks and even Markets