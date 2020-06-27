All apartments in Los Angeles
17065 Roscoe Boulevard

Location

17065 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
hot tub
The ideal place to Lease! Situated in Northridge resides a fabulous 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, 2-story condo! This is a very bright and spacious unit with glossy laminate flooring decorated with nice baseboard moldings. The smooth ceilings are equipped with recessed lighting. There is plenty of storage space throughout, along with an in-unit laundry area that is hook-up ready and an incredible, yet private patio (accessed through the dining area). Property has brand new fresh paint throughout. The living room is a spacious room with lots of natural light and even a private balcony area that has a courtyard view. The cozy kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops and nice appliances. All bedrooms are upstairs. The Mater bedroom has its own private bathroom and a large walk-in closet. This is a controlled accessed building, with a peaceful atmosphere, a community pool with a spa, as well as a recreation room and even a community laundry area! Water will be paid by owner. Tenant will be paying for Gas and Electricity. Owner requires tenant to inquire and get renters insurance. Just minutes from Starbucks, Jamba Juice, Target, elementary schools, Banks and even Markets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17065 Roscoe Boulevard have any available units?
17065 Roscoe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17065 Roscoe Boulevard have?
Some of 17065 Roscoe Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17065 Roscoe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
17065 Roscoe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17065 Roscoe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 17065 Roscoe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17065 Roscoe Boulevard offer parking?
No, 17065 Roscoe Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 17065 Roscoe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17065 Roscoe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17065 Roscoe Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 17065 Roscoe Boulevard has a pool.
Does 17065 Roscoe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 17065 Roscoe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 17065 Roscoe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17065 Roscoe Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

