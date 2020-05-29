17053 Roscoe Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

2 bedroom, 1.5 bath located in the gated community of Balboa Village. This home is in great condition and is situated in a quiet area of the complex with pretty scenery all around. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets and newer A/C make this home Move-In Ready! Nice patio, 2 tandem covered carport parking.