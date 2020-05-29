All apartments in Los Angeles
17053 Roscoe Boulevard
17053 Roscoe Boulevard

17053 W Roscoe Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

17053 W Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
NICE TWO STORY CONDO WITH PRIVATE PATIO*LOCATED TO THE REAR OF COMPLEX*PRIVATE AND QUITE*LAUNDRY ROOM NEXT DOOR*PARKING CLOSE BY*COMPLEX IS GATED AND HAS 2 POOLS & SPA & GYM*BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath located in the gated community of Balboa Village. This home is in great condition and is situated in a quiet area of the complex with pretty scenery all around. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets and newer A/C make this home Move-In Ready! Nice patio, 2 tandem covered carport parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17053 Roscoe Boulevard have any available units?
17053 Roscoe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17053 Roscoe Boulevard have?
Some of 17053 Roscoe Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17053 Roscoe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
17053 Roscoe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17053 Roscoe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 17053 Roscoe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17053 Roscoe Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 17053 Roscoe Boulevard offers parking.
Does 17053 Roscoe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17053 Roscoe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17053 Roscoe Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 17053 Roscoe Boulevard has a pool.
Does 17053 Roscoe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 17053 Roscoe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 17053 Roscoe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 17053 Roscoe Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
