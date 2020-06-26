17023 Escalon Drive

Amenities

Serene Encino Hills South of the Boulevard! Fully furnished private guest unit inside home with private entrance available for immediate move in! One bedroom plus kitchenette/living area and bathroom. All utilities included in lease. Cable TV with High Speed WiFi and access to patio/backyard included. Hardwood floors throughout, wall unit air conditioning, double paned windows and adjustable tempurpedic bed. Street parking with no restrictions. Plenty of storage available! Minutes away from freeway access and westside. Plenty of shopping, entertainment, dining and more within a short distance! Easy to show! Please note: There is no laundry or stove available at the property and this is not a separate structure from the main home.