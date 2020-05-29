All apartments in Los Angeles
17018 Bassett Street

17018 Bassett Street · No Longer Available
Location

17018 Bassett Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to Lake Balboa. Located in the heart of San Fernando Valley. Beautiful inside an out with great curb appeal. It is located on a tree lined street with pride of ownership neighbors. Tastefully remodeled and expanded with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This house offers 1920 Sq.ft. of the latest in designer decor. The over sized chef's kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, an abundance of new white cabinets with quartz counter tops, marble back splash, under cabinet lighting and a convenient breakfast bar facing the living room. The large step down family room is an entertainer's delight. It features a beautiful stacked rock fireplace and is bathed in natural sunlight. The master suite has a large full bath with impeccable upgrades such as a bathing tub and marble shower area with sitting... there is even a rain forest shower head with total relaxation. This en-suite has a large walk-in closet with barn door access. The other 2 bedrooms have been upgraded and the hallway bath offers another rain forest shower head and also a bathtub, double sink cabinets and beautiful mirrors. Enjoy the close proximity to major restaurants, shopping, Balboa Park, golf Courses and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17018 Bassett Street have any available units?
17018 Bassett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17018 Bassett Street have?
Some of 17018 Bassett Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17018 Bassett Street currently offering any rent specials?
17018 Bassett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17018 Bassett Street pet-friendly?
No, 17018 Bassett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17018 Bassett Street offer parking?
No, 17018 Bassett Street does not offer parking.
Does 17018 Bassett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17018 Bassett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17018 Bassett Street have a pool?
No, 17018 Bassett Street does not have a pool.
Does 17018 Bassett Street have accessible units?
No, 17018 Bassett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17018 Bassett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17018 Bassett Street has units with dishwashers.

