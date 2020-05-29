17018 Bassett Street

Amenities

Welcome to Lake Balboa. Located in the heart of San Fernando Valley. Beautiful inside an out with great curb appeal. It is located on a tree lined street with pride of ownership neighbors. Tastefully remodeled and expanded with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This house offers 1920 Sq.ft. of the latest in designer decor. The over sized chef's kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, an abundance of new white cabinets with quartz counter tops, marble back splash, under cabinet lighting and a convenient breakfast bar facing the living room. The large step down family room is an entertainer's delight. It features a beautiful stacked rock fireplace and is bathed in natural sunlight. The master suite has a large full bath with impeccable upgrades such as a bathing tub and marble shower area with sitting... there is even a rain forest shower head with total relaxation. This en-suite has a large walk-in closet with barn door access. The other 2 bedrooms have been upgraded and the hallway bath offers another rain forest shower head and also a bathtub, double sink cabinets and beautiful mirrors. Enjoy the close proximity to major restaurants, shopping, Balboa Park, golf Courses and easy freeway access.