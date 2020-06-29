All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

17012 Hartsook Street

17012 Hartsook Street · No Longer Available
Location

17012 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
HUGE Encino House with Pool/Jacuzzi, 2 Car Garage and Lots of Space! - Hi! Did you see the YouTube tour so you can see what the place REALLY looks like?

Click on the link or copy and paste into your browser: https://youtu.be/5nXHoGXOm5w

As stated in the title this is a massive house, 3600 sq. ft. with a 2 car garage, pool, jacuzzi, bar/living area and an additional living/family room in the front of the house. There is a laundry room with hook ups and the kitchen comes as seen in the photos. The owner pays for gardener and pool guy on a regular basis. This house is 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, two floors, perfect for a family. The rooms are also big but the master bed/bath is absolutely massive. The neighborhood is high end, well kept and quiet. All the neighbors know each other. We want to make sure we find the perfect tenant for this house.

Requirements: must have a credit score of 675 or higher, 3x the market rent as an income, good past land lord references, stable employment/self employment and a clean background with no evictions.

(RLNE5359774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17012 Hartsook Street have any available units?
17012 Hartsook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 17012 Hartsook Street currently offering any rent specials?
17012 Hartsook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17012 Hartsook Street pet-friendly?
No, 17012 Hartsook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17012 Hartsook Street offer parking?
Yes, 17012 Hartsook Street offers parking.
Does 17012 Hartsook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17012 Hartsook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17012 Hartsook Street have a pool?
Yes, 17012 Hartsook Street has a pool.
Does 17012 Hartsook Street have accessible units?
No, 17012 Hartsook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17012 Hartsook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17012 Hartsook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17012 Hartsook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17012 Hartsook Street does not have units with air conditioning.

