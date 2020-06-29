17012 Hartsook Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

HUGE Encino House with Pool/Jacuzzi, 2 Car Garage and Lots of Space! - Hi! Did you see the YouTube tour so you can see what the place REALLY looks like?



Click on the link or copy and paste into your browser: https://youtu.be/5nXHoGXOm5w



As stated in the title this is a massive house, 3600 sq. ft. with a 2 car garage, pool, jacuzzi, bar/living area and an additional living/family room in the front of the house. There is a laundry room with hook ups and the kitchen comes as seen in the photos. The owner pays for gardener and pool guy on a regular basis. This house is 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, two floors, perfect for a family. The rooms are also big but the master bed/bath is absolutely massive. The neighborhood is high end, well kept and quiet. All the neighbors know each other. We want to make sure we find the perfect tenant for this house.



Requirements: must have a credit score of 675 or higher, 3x the market rent as an income, good past land lord references, stable employment/self employment and a clean background with no evictions.



