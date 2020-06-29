1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309

Amenities
Luxury Condominium in "Little Osaka". - **Photos pictured are of the actual unit**
Unit Amenities:
Brand New Carpet
Ample closets
Lots of natural lighting w/ balcony.
Kitchen comes w/ S.S. Appliances
W/D in unit
Parking
Hardwood Flooring
Central AC/Heating
Building Amenities:
Storage locker in the garage.
24 hour Surveillance Cameras
Bicycle Racks.
Day-time concierge Monday through Friday.
Guest Parking
Three gorgeous resort like courtyards with fire pit and fireplaces
Great area adjacent to trendy restaurants ,Santa Monica, UCLA, Brentwood, Westwood.
Virtual showings available!
No Pets Allowed
