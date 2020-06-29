All apartments in Los Angeles
1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309

1700 Sawtelle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Sawtelle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
concierge
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bike storage
garage
guest parking
Luxury Condominium in "Little Osaka". - **Photos pictured are of the actual unit**

Unit Amenities:
Brand New Carpet
Ample closets
Lots of natural lighting w/ balcony.
Kitchen comes w/ S.S. Appliances
W/D in unit
Parking
Hardwood Flooring
Central AC/Heating

Building Amenities:
Storage locker in the garage.
24 hour Surveillance Cameras
Bicycle Racks.
Day-time concierge Monday through Friday.
Guest Parking
Three gorgeous resort like courtyards with fire pit and fireplaces

Great area adjacent to trendy restaurants ,Santa Monica, UCLA, Brentwood, Westwood.

Please Call/Text Izzy: (323) 613- 9714
Virtual showings available!

Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

*Pricing and availability is subject to change without notice*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2352109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 have any available units?
1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 have?
Some of 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 offers parking.
Does 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 have a pool?
No, 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 have accessible units?
No, 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
