1700 Sawtelle Blvd., #309

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning concierge fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge courtyard fire pit parking bike storage garage guest parking

Luxury Condominium in "Little Osaka". - **Photos pictured are of the actual unit**



Unit Amenities:

Brand New Carpet

Ample closets

Lots of natural lighting w/ balcony.

Kitchen comes w/ S.S. Appliances

W/D in unit

Parking

Hardwood Flooring

Central AC/Heating



Building Amenities:

Storage locker in the garage.

24 hour Surveillance Cameras

Bicycle Racks.

Day-time concierge Monday through Friday.

Guest Parking

Three gorgeous resort like courtyards with fire pit and fireplaces



Great area adjacent to trendy restaurants ,Santa Monica, UCLA, Brentwood, Westwood.



Please Call/Text Izzy: (323) 613- 9714

Virtual showings available!



Equal Housing Opportunity Provider



*Pricing and availability is subject to change without notice*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2352109)