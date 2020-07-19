All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:52 AM

1699 WOODS Drive

1699 Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1699 Woods Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This custom-built entertainer's home has it all; 4 bedrooms, jetliner views, indoor-outdoor lifestyle with seamless access to the stunning pool and hot tub. Set in a private, gated enclave above the Sunset Strip, this home features a large, open living room with dramatic views, dining area plus gourmet chef's kitchen with top quality appliances throughout. The master suite opens up to sundeck overlooking the city, fireplace, large drop down screen, luxurious bath, separate shower plus large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms (one used as a gym) and 1 attached en suite guest unit with separate entrance. This home is also equipped with the latest in technology and is wired for sound in each room, Lutron lighting, beautiful furniture and in impeccable condition. This home has everything one could ask for-luxury, prestige and location. Offered fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1699 WOODS Drive have any available units?
1699 WOODS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1699 WOODS Drive have?
Some of 1699 WOODS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1699 WOODS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1699 WOODS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1699 WOODS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1699 WOODS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1699 WOODS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1699 WOODS Drive offers parking.
Does 1699 WOODS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1699 WOODS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1699 WOODS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1699 WOODS Drive has a pool.
Does 1699 WOODS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1699 WOODS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1699 WOODS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1699 WOODS Drive has units with dishwashers.
