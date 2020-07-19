1699 WOODS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This custom-built entertainer's home has it all; 4 bedrooms, jetliner views, indoor-outdoor lifestyle with seamless access to the stunning pool and hot tub. Set in a private, gated enclave above the Sunset Strip, this home features a large, open living room with dramatic views, dining area plus gourmet chef's kitchen with top quality appliances throughout. The master suite opens up to sundeck overlooking the city, fireplace, large drop down screen, luxurious bath, separate shower plus large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms (one used as a gym) and 1 attached en suite guest unit with separate entrance. This home is also equipped with the latest in technology and is wired for sound in each room, Lutron lighting, beautiful furniture and in impeccable condition. This home has everything one could ask for-luxury, prestige and location. Offered fully furnished.