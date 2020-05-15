All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16931 Liggett St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16931 Liggett St.
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

16931 Liggett St.

16931 Liggett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16931 Liggett Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 /Bath, home on a quiet cul-de sec street in Northridge. - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 /Bath, home on a quiet cul-de sec street in Northridge.
Features: One story 1713 Sq. feet of living space. Formal living room with fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and generous counters. Nice master suite with in-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. All bedrooms have nice size closets! Central A/C and Heat, inside laundry room and 2 car attached garage. Private, fully fenced backyard ideal for entertaining. Small pet allowed with deposit.

Directions: This property is located one block east of Balboa and just few minutes from CSUN Campus. All amenities are at your fingertips. Close to all shopping, restaurants, public transportation and the 118 & 405 freeway. Tenant pays all utilities.

Offered by LRS Realty and Management Inc.

818-355-0749
Text or call Lorena for viewing
Lorena Angulo
BRE #01500165
Property Supervisor
LRS Realty and Management
(818)355-0749 Cell
(818)884-5668 Fax
"We are an equal housing provider and follow all fair housing laws"

(RLNE5315457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16931 Liggett St. have any available units?
16931 Liggett St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16931 Liggett St. have?
Some of 16931 Liggett St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16931 Liggett St. currently offering any rent specials?
16931 Liggett St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16931 Liggett St. pet-friendly?
No, 16931 Liggett St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16931 Liggett St. offer parking?
Yes, 16931 Liggett St. offers parking.
Does 16931 Liggett St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16931 Liggett St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16931 Liggett St. have a pool?
No, 16931 Liggett St. does not have a pool.
Does 16931 Liggett St. have accessible units?
No, 16931 Liggett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16931 Liggett St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16931 Liggett St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College