16931 Liggett St.

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2.5 /Bath, home on a quiet cul-de sec street in Northridge. - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 /Bath, home on a quiet cul-de sec street in Northridge.

Features: One story 1713 Sq. feet of living space. Formal living room with fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and generous counters. Nice master suite with in-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. All bedrooms have nice size closets! Central A/C and Heat, inside laundry room and 2 car attached garage. Private, fully fenced backyard ideal for entertaining. Small pet allowed with deposit.



Directions: This property is located one block east of Balboa and just few minutes from CSUN Campus. All amenities are at your fingertips. Close to all shopping, restaurants, public transportation and the 118 & 405 freeway. Tenant pays all utilities.



Offered by LRS Realty and Management Inc.



818-355-0749

Text or call Lorena for viewing

Lorena Angulo

BRE #01500165

Property Supervisor

LRS Realty and Management

(818)355-0749 Cell

(818)884-5668 Fax

"We are an equal housing provider and follow all fair housing laws"



(RLNE5315457)