Los Angeles, CA
1687 STONE CANYON Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1687 STONE CANYON Road

1687 Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1687 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Exquisitely renovated mid century masterpiece on coveted Stone Canyon! Glass atrium entrance leads to a phenomenal jewel box featuring incredible privacy, sparkling pool, walls of glass, and lush green views from every corner. Boasting enormous walls for art, sun drenched formal living room blends seamlessly with dining room and kitchen, presenting the perfect combination of elegance and functionality, an entertainer's paradise. High ceilings and natural light flood the public rooms, creating warmth throughout. Chef's kitchen equipped w/ top of the line appliances. Enormous island offers seating for four replete w/ ample storage. Master suite is the ultimate retreat w/a custom fireplace, enormous walk in closet & stunning canyon views. Impeccable master bathroom epitomizes luxury. Rich, dark hardwoods and white walls throughout. Garage can accommodate up to four cars, perfect for a car collector! Exceptional and rare opportunity to live on prestigious Stone Canyon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 STONE CANYON Road have any available units?
1687 STONE CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1687 STONE CANYON Road have?
Some of 1687 STONE CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1687 STONE CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
1687 STONE CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 STONE CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 1687 STONE CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1687 STONE CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 1687 STONE CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 1687 STONE CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1687 STONE CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 STONE CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 1687 STONE CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 1687 STONE CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 1687 STONE CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 STONE CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1687 STONE CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.

