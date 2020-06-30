1687 STONE CANYON Road

Amenities

Exquisitely renovated mid century masterpiece on coveted Stone Canyon! Glass atrium entrance leads to a phenomenal jewel box featuring incredible privacy, sparkling pool, walls of glass, and lush green views from every corner. Boasting enormous walls for art, sun drenched formal living room blends seamlessly with dining room and kitchen, presenting the perfect combination of elegance and functionality, an entertainer's paradise. High ceilings and natural light flood the public rooms, creating warmth throughout. Chef's kitchen equipped w/ top of the line appliances. Enormous island offers seating for four replete w/ ample storage. Master suite is the ultimate retreat w/a custom fireplace, enormous walk in closet & stunning canyon views. Impeccable master bathroom epitomizes luxury. Rich, dark hardwoods and white walls throughout. Garage can accommodate up to four cars, perfect for a car collector! Exceptional and rare opportunity to live on prestigious Stone Canyon!