All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16844 Monte Hermoso Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

16844 Monte Hermoso Drive

16844 Monte Hermoso Drive · (310) 471-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16844 Monte Hermoso Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 7 Bath · 6250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
courtyard
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Reside amongst the natural beauty, tranquility & security the Palisades Highlands are revered for. This amazing lease opportunity affords the ability to live, love & entertain within this custom creation featuring sensational panoramic visions of the surrounding lush rolling hills. Extracted from the mind of the owner/renowned architect for his personal residence, this exquisite design offers the opportunity to harness that which you desire. Ideally situated at the conclude of a quite cul-de-sac. Enter through a gated courtyard into an entry & grand living space enhanced by gorgeous soaring wood ceilings & stunning hardwood flooring. Walls of windows ensure the spectacular environment remains with you throughout. Downstairs bedroom & bath with private adjacent family room offers ideal segregated living quarters. Light & bright kitchen & family room complete the lower level. Ascend the unique tower to a relaxation arena offering spectacular views & a quiet hideaway. Your master retreat is well positioned to soak in the gorgeous sites & delivers his/her bathrooms as an ideal complement. Two additional ensuites complete. Outside, the hypnotic views provide a stellar backdrop to the entertainers rear grounds (past site for memorable weddings) with refreshing lap pool. Around the clock security patrol & sought after schools further enhance this incredible offering...Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive have any available units?
16844 Monte Hermoso Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive have?
Some of 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16844 Monte Hermoso Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive offer parking?
No, 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive has a pool.
Does 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive have accessible units?
No, 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16844 Monte Hermoso Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity