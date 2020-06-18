16844 Monte Hermoso Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool

Reside amongst the natural beauty, tranquility & security the Palisades Highlands are revered for. This amazing lease opportunity affords the ability to live, love & entertain within this custom creation featuring sensational panoramic visions of the surrounding lush rolling hills. Extracted from the mind of the owner/renowned architect for his personal residence, this exquisite design offers the opportunity to harness that which you desire. Ideally situated at the conclude of a quite cul-de-sac. Enter through a gated courtyard into an entry & grand living space enhanced by gorgeous soaring wood ceilings & stunning hardwood flooring. Walls of windows ensure the spectacular environment remains with you throughout. Downstairs bedroom & bath with private adjacent family room offers ideal segregated living quarters. Light & bright kitchen & family room complete the lower level. Ascend the unique tower to a relaxation arena offering spectacular views & a quiet hideaway. Your master retreat is well positioned to soak in the gorgeous sites & delivers his/her bathrooms as an ideal complement. Two additional ensuites complete. Outside, the hypnotic views provide a stellar backdrop to the entertainers rear grounds (past site for memorable weddings) with refreshing lap pool. Around the clock security patrol & sought after schools further enhance this incredible offering...Hurry!