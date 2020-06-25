All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16838 Addison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16838 Addison
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

16838 Addison

16838 Addison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16838 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 4bed/3bath with Detached Private 1bed/1bath with kitchenette guest house in Encino - This beautiful 5 bedroom / 4 bath home, including 1-bed/1-Bath guest unit (with kitchenette and washer/dryer) has all the upgrades and amenities your heart desires. With old world charm that makes you feel right at home, this house in Encino is ready for you to rent. Encino Charter Elementary School. Close to the studios, Ventura Blvd. 101/405 freeways. Salt water blue pebble pool, jacuzzi, backyard, patio and hammock area, its the perfect oasis to relax and get away from it all. The backyard has lovely fruit trees. Home can come partially furnished or unfurnished. Living room as well as a family room. Home is fully equipped with solar panels on the roof affording future tenants with a very low energy bill (approx a $12,000/year savings on your LADWP bill)!! Natural wood floors, Newly Porcelain tiled floors in family room and guest unit, with newly installed sliding doors that lead out to the patio and pool. Slate floors in all four full bathrooms and kitchen. Kitchen was newly updated and features blue pearl granite counter tops along with stainless steel appliances (washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, double oven, dishwasher, and built in microwave). The entire home was recently updated. The guest unit can be opened up to a single family home, or divided up and used as a guest or office space. Central AC and heat (multiple zones; Nest thermostat). Garage converted into a gym, or can be an office with insulation and AC!

Dogs OK with pet deposit and pet rent. No cats.

**Small locked closet in study/living room area is storage for owner and not part of this lease**

Owner pays gardener and poolman. Tenant pays all utilities.

Tenants still occupying the residence, so showings based upon private request.

(RLNE5132004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16838 Addison have any available units?
16838 Addison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16838 Addison have?
Some of 16838 Addison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16838 Addison currently offering any rent specials?
16838 Addison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16838 Addison pet-friendly?
Yes, 16838 Addison is pet friendly.
Does 16838 Addison offer parking?
Yes, 16838 Addison offers parking.
Does 16838 Addison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16838 Addison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16838 Addison have a pool?
Yes, 16838 Addison has a pool.
Does 16838 Addison have accessible units?
No, 16838 Addison does not have accessible units.
Does 16838 Addison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16838 Addison has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College