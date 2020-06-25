16838 Addison

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 4bed/3bath with Detached Private 1bed/1bath with kitchenette guest house in Encino - This beautiful 5 bedroom / 4 bath home, including 1-bed/1-Bath guest unit (with kitchenette and washer/dryer) has all the upgrades and amenities your heart desires. With old world charm that makes you feel right at home, this house in Encino is ready for you to rent. Encino Charter Elementary School. Close to the studios, Ventura Blvd. 101/405 freeways. Salt water blue pebble pool, jacuzzi, backyard, patio and hammock area, its the perfect oasis to relax and get away from it all. The backyard has lovely fruit trees. Home can come partially furnished or unfurnished. Living room as well as a family room. Home is fully equipped with solar panels on the roof affording future tenants with a very low energy bill (approx a $12,000/year savings on your LADWP bill)!! Natural wood floors, Newly Porcelain tiled floors in family room and guest unit, with newly installed sliding doors that lead out to the patio and pool. Slate floors in all four full bathrooms and kitchen. Kitchen was newly updated and features blue pearl granite counter tops along with stainless steel appliances (washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, double oven, dishwasher, and built in microwave). The entire home was recently updated. The guest unit can be opened up to a single family home, or divided up and used as a guest or office space. Central AC and heat (multiple zones; Nest thermostat). Garage converted into a gym, or can be an office with insulation and AC!



Dogs OK with pet deposit and pet rent. No cats.



**Small locked closet in study/living room area is storage for owner and not part of this lease**



Owner pays gardener and poolman. Tenant pays all utilities.



Tenants still occupying the residence, so showings based upon private request.



