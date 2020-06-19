16815 Sherman Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This is a home with an abundance of charm and character. This stylish 2-bedroom home offers all of the comfort and convenience without any of the compromises. This apartment is presented in good condition with nothing else needing to be done, except move in!The casual and cozy living area provides the ideal place to come together and enjoy some quality time. You’ll be pleased with the functional galley kitchen, which benefits from the use of space and light. The property is centrally located which allows you to spend your weekends at your local shops and restaurants just minutes away

Central heating keeps residence cozy during the cooler months.