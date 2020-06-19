All apartments in Los Angeles
16815 Sherman Way

16815 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

16815 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a home with an abundance of charm and character. This stylish 2-bedroom home offers all of the comfort and convenience without any of the compromises. This apartment is presented in good condition with nothing else needing to be done, except move in!The casual and cozy living area provides the ideal place to come together and enjoy some quality time. You’ll be pleased with the functional galley kitchen, which benefits from the use of space and light. The property is centrally located which allows you to spend your weekends at your local shops and restaurants just minutes away
Central heating keeps residence cozy during the cooler months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16815 Sherman Way have any available units?
16815 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 16815 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
16815 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16815 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
No, 16815 Sherman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16815 Sherman Way offer parking?
No, 16815 Sherman Way does not offer parking.
Does 16815 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16815 Sherman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16815 Sherman Way have a pool?
No, 16815 Sherman Way does not have a pool.
Does 16815 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 16815 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16815 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16815 Sherman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16815 Sherman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16815 Sherman Way does not have units with air conditioning.
