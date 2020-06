Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

THE BEST LOCATION UPPER LEVEL NORTHRIDGE 2BR 1BA CONDO WITH 924 sqft LIVING AREA. CENTRAL HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR. END UNIT COMPLETELY PRIVET AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BRIGHT AND LIGHT. KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/2 EXTRA LARGE CLOSETS PLUS WALKING CLOSET! SECOND BEDROOM HAS A LARGE SIZE CLOSET AS WELL. UNIT HAS 2 PARKING SPACES, ONE COVERED SPACE WITH HUGE STORAGE CABINET AND ONE PARKING SPACE NEXT TO THE UNIT. THIS COMPLEX LOCATED IN A QUIET PART OF PARTHENIA ST IN NORTHRIDGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE BALBOA AND PARK. CONVENIENT AND CLOSE TO STORES, SCHOOLS AND CSUN. DO NOT MISS IT OUT!