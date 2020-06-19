All apartments in Los Angeles
16711 Parthenia Street
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:47 PM

16711 Parthenia Street

16711 W Parthenia St · No Longer Available
Location

16711 W Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Completely remodeled & new. 4-bed + 3-baths single family home in a gated community. Built in 1988, 2430 SF, 2-car attached garage plus 2-reserved parking and 2-3 more driveway parking. Formal living w/fireplace, formal dining room, family room with wet bar, large open kitchen with DA area. One-bedroom + one-bath downstairs. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet & 2nd wall closet, extra large Master Bathroom with Jacuzzi bathtub and stand alone shower. All new recess lights throughout. Bedrooms with ceiling fans. Sliding door off family leads to backyard with covered patio. All new landscaping and lawn, and much more. Water, trash, sewer & gardener paid by owner. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16711 Parthenia Street have any available units?
16711 Parthenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16711 Parthenia Street have?
Some of 16711 Parthenia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16711 Parthenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
16711 Parthenia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16711 Parthenia Street pet-friendly?
No, 16711 Parthenia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16711 Parthenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 16711 Parthenia Street does offer parking.
Does 16711 Parthenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16711 Parthenia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16711 Parthenia Street have a pool?
No, 16711 Parthenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 16711 Parthenia Street have accessible units?
No, 16711 Parthenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16711 Parthenia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16711 Parthenia Street has units with dishwashers.
