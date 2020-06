Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Hardwood floors grace this warm 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an easy flow from kitchen to dining to living room to family room and out to the backyard. Home also boasts well-sized bedrooms, a large kitchen and remodeled baths. W/D hookups in kitchen. The driveway can easily fit two cars and the private back yard is fenced off from the guest house on the same lot (not included in rent). Additional storage room included in rent.