16640 Los Alimos Street

Amenities

garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

$1745 WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED (Electricity, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash collection, and landscaping)

Granada Hills - Updated and private 500 sq ft. guest house with its own address in one of the best neighborhoods in the valley. Be the first to live in this brand new renovation. All new kitchen with all new appliances, completely new full bathroom and an extremely large double closet with sliding mirror doors. Brand new carpet and stone tile. Amazing amounts of storage. Very private, fenced-in and enclosed.Brand new exterior white fencing and gates. Private separate front entrance, as well as private rear access. Beautifully maintained secluded areas with lush landscaping. Koi pond with 2 Koi fish- Very relaxing, zen and peaceful.. in one of the valleys best neighborhoods! Easy to view, come by open house or call/email for a showing time.

Open House: Saturday, Nov. 30th 12:PM-4:PM & Sunday, Dec. 1st 12:PM-4:PM or make an appointment.

(Sorry: no smoking / no pets)



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12830581



(RLNE5355365)