Los Angeles, CA
16640 Los Alimos Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

16640 Los Alimos Street

16640 Los Alimos Street · No Longer Available
Location

16640 Los Alimos Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$1745 WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED (Electricity, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash collection, and landscaping)
Granada Hills - Updated and private 500 sq ft. guest house with its own address in one of the best neighborhoods in the valley. Be the first to live in this brand new renovation. All new kitchen with all new appliances, completely new full bathroom and an extremely large double closet with sliding mirror doors. Brand new carpet and stone tile. Amazing amounts of storage. Very private, fenced-in and enclosed.Brand new exterior white fencing and gates. Private separate front entrance, as well as private rear access. Beautifully maintained secluded areas with lush landscaping. Koi pond with 2 Koi fish- Very relaxing, zen and peaceful.. in one of the valleys best neighborhoods! Easy to view, come by open house or call/email for a showing time.
Open House: Saturday, Nov. 30th 12:PM-4:PM & Sunday, Dec. 1st 12:PM-4:PM or make an appointment.
(Sorry: no smoking / no pets)

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12830581

(RLNE5355365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16640 Los Alimos Street have any available units?
16640 Los Alimos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16640 Los Alimos Street have?
Some of 16640 Los Alimos Street's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16640 Los Alimos Street currently offering any rent specials?
16640 Los Alimos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16640 Los Alimos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16640 Los Alimos Street is pet friendly.
Does 16640 Los Alimos Street offer parking?
No, 16640 Los Alimos Street does not offer parking.
Does 16640 Los Alimos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16640 Los Alimos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16640 Los Alimos Street have a pool?
No, 16640 Los Alimos Street does not have a pool.
Does 16640 Los Alimos Street have accessible units?
No, 16640 Los Alimos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16640 Los Alimos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16640 Los Alimos Street does not have units with dishwashers.

