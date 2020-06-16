All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16637 Hamlin Street

16637 W Hamlin St · No Longer Available
Location

16637 W Hamlin St, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to the Lake Balboa charmer you've been waiting for! Be greeted by its inviting curb appeal, fresh stucco and paint, and a beautiful mature tree in the front yard. Interior boasts an updated kitchen, living room and dining area overlooking the gorgeous backyard, an extra large master bedroom, and abundant storage. The backyard is one of the prettiest you will find! There is a large patio for entertaining, huge grassy area, spacious detached, finished home office with heating and AC, gorgeous flowers and productive citrus trees. This home has been lovingly maintained by caring owners and is in close proximity to Lake Balboa Park, freeway access, and the many golf courses in the area. (Interior of home has been painted since these pictures were taken. Most walls are grey scale. Carpet has been removed from master bedroom and floor is laminate.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16637 Hamlin Street have any available units?
16637 Hamlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16637 Hamlin Street have?
Some of 16637 Hamlin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16637 Hamlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
16637 Hamlin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16637 Hamlin Street pet-friendly?
No, 16637 Hamlin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16637 Hamlin Street offer parking?
No, 16637 Hamlin Street does not offer parking.
Does 16637 Hamlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16637 Hamlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16637 Hamlin Street have a pool?
No, 16637 Hamlin Street does not have a pool.
Does 16637 Hamlin Street have accessible units?
No, 16637 Hamlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16637 Hamlin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16637 Hamlin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
