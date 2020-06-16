16637 Hamlin Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to the Lake Balboa charmer you've been waiting for! Be greeted by its inviting curb appeal, fresh stucco and paint, and a beautiful mature tree in the front yard. Interior boasts an updated kitchen, living room and dining area overlooking the gorgeous backyard, an extra large master bedroom, and abundant storage. The backyard is one of the prettiest you will find! There is a large patio for entertaining, huge grassy area, spacious detached, finished home office with heating and AC, gorgeous flowers and productive citrus trees. This home has been lovingly maintained by caring owners and is in close proximity to Lake Balboa Park, freeway access, and the many golf courses in the area. (Interior of home has been painted since these pictures were taken. Most walls are grey scale. Carpet has been removed from master bedroom and floor is laminate.)