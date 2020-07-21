All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 3 2020

16636 PEQUENO Place

16636 Pequeno Place · No Longer Available
Location

16636 Pequeno Place, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mid-century modern with clean, cool style on a private lot with great indoor/outdoor space for entertaining or taking in the sunrise before your day begins. A central fireplace creates a focal point for the family, living and dining rooms. Each of these rooms offers views to either the back yard or the mountains beyond. A stunning kitchen has new cabinetry, quartzite counters, new appliances, island w/bar seating & a cozy breakfast nook. Three bedrooms and two marble bathrooms each w/seamless shower doors & separate tubs. The master's ensuite bath has dual sinks and a separate vanity area. Hardwood floors, newer doors/windows, HVAC, drought-tolerant landscaping and plenty of outdoor space on a peaceful cul-de-sac location minutes to the best schools, shopping, amenities and more that the Palisades and the Westside have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16636 PEQUENO Place have any available units?
16636 PEQUENO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16636 PEQUENO Place have?
Some of 16636 PEQUENO Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16636 PEQUENO Place currently offering any rent specials?
16636 PEQUENO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16636 PEQUENO Place pet-friendly?
No, 16636 PEQUENO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16636 PEQUENO Place offer parking?
Yes, 16636 PEQUENO Place offers parking.
Does 16636 PEQUENO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16636 PEQUENO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16636 PEQUENO Place have a pool?
No, 16636 PEQUENO Place does not have a pool.
Does 16636 PEQUENO Place have accessible units?
No, 16636 PEQUENO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16636 PEQUENO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16636 PEQUENO Place has units with dishwashers.
