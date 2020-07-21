16636 PEQUENO Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Mid-century modern with clean, cool style on a private lot with great indoor/outdoor space for entertaining or taking in the sunrise before your day begins. A central fireplace creates a focal point for the family, living and dining rooms. Each of these rooms offers views to either the back yard or the mountains beyond. A stunning kitchen has new cabinetry, quartzite counters, new appliances, island w/bar seating & a cozy breakfast nook. Three bedrooms and two marble bathrooms each w/seamless shower doors & separate tubs. The master's ensuite bath has dual sinks and a separate vanity area. Hardwood floors, newer doors/windows, HVAC, drought-tolerant landscaping and plenty of outdoor space on a peaceful cul-de-sac location minutes to the best schools, shopping, amenities and more that the Palisades and the Westside have to offer.