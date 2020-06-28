16631 McCormick Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This wonderful home has an open floor concept upon stepping throughout front door. Beautifully remodeled three bedroom/two bath set on a great Cul-De-Sac street in a fantastic pocket of Encino. The dark wood flooring adds great contrast to the crisp white theme throughout. Formal living room and dining space. Recessed lighting!! The spacious cook's kitchen has newer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, breakfast bar and kitchen island. Newer central air and heat. Laundry room with lots of cabinets. This home is complete with attached 2 car garage a long driveway for RV access. Lush backyard perfect for hosting summer bar-b-ques. Great location close to Ventura Blvd and shopping and quick access to freeways.