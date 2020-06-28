All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:08 AM

16631 McCormick Street

16631 Mc Cormick Street · No Longer Available
Location

16631 Mc Cormick Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This wonderful home has an open floor concept upon stepping throughout front door. Beautifully remodeled three bedroom/two bath set on a great Cul-De-Sac street in a fantastic pocket of Encino. The dark wood flooring adds great contrast to the crisp white theme throughout. Formal living room and dining space. Recessed lighting!! The spacious cook's kitchen has newer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, breakfast bar and kitchen island. Newer central air and heat. Laundry room with lots of cabinets. This home is complete with attached 2 car garage a long driveway for RV access. Lush backyard perfect for hosting summer bar-b-ques. Great location close to Ventura Blvd and shopping and quick access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16631 McCormick Street have any available units?
16631 McCormick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16631 McCormick Street have?
Some of 16631 McCormick Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16631 McCormick Street currently offering any rent specials?
16631 McCormick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16631 McCormick Street pet-friendly?
No, 16631 McCormick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16631 McCormick Street offer parking?
Yes, 16631 McCormick Street offers parking.
Does 16631 McCormick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16631 McCormick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16631 McCormick Street have a pool?
No, 16631 McCormick Street does not have a pool.
Does 16631 McCormick Street have accessible units?
No, 16631 McCormick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16631 McCormick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16631 McCormick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
