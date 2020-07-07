1661 West 24TH Street

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom + 1 bathroom upstairs unit in a historic craftsman building located on a quiet street in the Normandie Adams neighborhood. This mid-century modern home has been completely updated with new laminate floors throughout and comes with in-unit washer/dryer. The kitchen includes brand new appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave). The bathroom has new subway tiles and black matte fixtures. It is light and bright, with peak-a-boo city views. Direct access to the unit from the front and back door. Near Trader Joe's, Target, Ralphs and Nature's Brew, Birds Nest Cafe, Nanas Indian, La Barca. Close to USC, Koreatown, Downtown LA. Tenant pays gas, electricity, trash, water. Pets are negotiable. One tandem parking space included on the driveway to be shared with the other tenants in the building is included. Schedule to see this rental today!