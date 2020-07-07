All apartments in Los Angeles
1661 West 24TH Street
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:39 PM

1661 West 24TH Street

1661 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1661 West 24th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom + 1 bathroom upstairs unit in a historic craftsman building located on a quiet street in the Normandie Adams neighborhood. This mid-century modern home has been completely updated with new laminate floors throughout and comes with in-unit washer/dryer. The kitchen includes brand new appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave). The bathroom has new subway tiles and black matte fixtures. It is light and bright, with peak-a-boo city views. Direct access to the unit from the front and back door. Near Trader Joe's, Target, Ralphs and Nature's Brew, Birds Nest Cafe, Nanas Indian, La Barca. Close to USC, Koreatown, Downtown LA. Tenant pays gas, electricity, trash, water. Pets are negotiable. One tandem parking space included on the driveway to be shared with the other tenants in the building is included. Schedule to see this rental today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 West 24TH Street have any available units?
1661 West 24TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 West 24TH Street have?
Some of 1661 West 24TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 West 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1661 West 24TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 West 24TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1661 West 24TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 1661 West 24TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1661 West 24TH Street offers parking.
Does 1661 West 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 West 24TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 West 24TH Street have a pool?
No, 1661 West 24TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1661 West 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1661 West 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 West 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1661 West 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.

